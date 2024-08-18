Super Trans Am Play in the Bayonne Summer Sounds Concert on Wednesday, August 21

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Super Trans AM will perform in the Summer Sounds by the Bay concert on Wednesday, August 14, at 7:00 p.m. Super Trans AM is a unique and innovative theme band. They play all of your favorite arena anthems and chart-topping radio hits of the ‘70’s. Combining unparalleled musicianship with artistic and inspired A/V production, you’ll enjoy revisiting classic sing-alongs from one of the most definable decades in American history.

The concert will take place at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The concert site is located below the foot of West 16th Street, between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The number of chairs available in the park is limited. The Recreation Division suggests that members of the audience bring their chairs.

On music days during the summer concert season, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance.

For more information about the concerts, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129, or email [email protected].