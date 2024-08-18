Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis -Mayor’s Column

Bayonne Mayor James Davis

THE LAST WEEKS OF SUMMER

As we approach the end of the summer vacation season and the beginning of school, there are some good things to do before the season is gone.

Clean up the litter: During the summer, a lot of people have been walking around outside. Some of them have dropped litter in front of homes and businesses. Now would be a good time to clean up any litter that has accumulated over the summer. It would be best to get litter off the streets, sidewalks, and ground before it gets caught under the leaves of autumn and the snows of winter.

Cut and trim the trees and bushes: If you have grass, trees, or bushes on your property, please cut the grass and trim the trees and bushes. It is best to make sure that your grass does not grow too tall at this time of year. During the remaining part of summer, cutting the grass keeps down the number of mosquitoes and other bugs on your property. It is easier to trim trees and bushes before the ice and snow of winter make it too tough to do the job.

Clear out those backpacks: Those of you who have children in school have probably not looked in their backpacks since the end of the last school year in June. There may be crumpled-up papers still in them. You should check the papers for anything important, and then throw the unneeded ones out. Otherwise, they will be taking up space that should be saved for items your children will receive in the new school year.

Go to our final Summer Sounds concerts: There are three remaining concerts in our Summer Sounds series:

On Wednesday, August 21, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting, Super Trans Am will play arena anthems and top radio hits of the 1970’s. The group performs masterworks from such acts as The Eagles, Hall and Oates, Queen, The Doobie Brothers, Paul McCartney and Wings, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Kiss, Boston, and Journey.

We have set aside Wednesday, August 28, as a rain date, if needed, so that a performance that was rained out could be rescheduled.

The concerts will take place at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The concert site is located below the foot of West 16th Street, between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The number of chairs available in the park is limited. The Recreation Division suggests that members of the audience bring their own chairs.

In the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance.

For more information about the concerts, please get in touch with Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129, or email [email protected].

Please take advantage of the time remaining in the summer of 2024!