Former Jersey City Resident Abraham J. Santiago Pens New Book ‘Underated Singing Groups’

From the Past to the Present

Abraham Santiago award-winning author, and film documentarian, has become the most prolific writer on acappella music, over the past fifteen years. Santiago has appeared on the radio from California to New York. He received numerous awards, his latest being the Vinyl City Hall of Fame Award in October 2019. As of this date, no one has come close to, giving us the historical and social connection to the birth of Acappella music that began in the 1960s. Moreover, he was the first person to write, produce, and direct the first documentary film on the history of acappella as a genuine regional art form. He was also the first to produce an animation cartoon on acappella groups singing in the R&B style.