Suit & Mai Tai to Perform in the Bayonne Summer Sounds Concert on Wednesday, July 22

Mayor Sharon Nadrowski announced that Suit & Mai Tai will perform in the Summer Sounds by the Bay concert on Wednesday, July 22, at 7:00 p.m.

Suit & Mai Tai truly captures the essence of the smooth sounds of the ‘60’s and ‘70’s. Their carefully-curated selection of classic tunes will have audiences dancing and singing along, creating an electric atmosphere that keeps everyone engaged with their impressive lineup of talented musicians and unmatched harmonic excellence, Suit & Mai Tai stands out as one of the premier bands in New Jersey.

The concert will take place at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The concert site is located below the foot of West 16th Street, between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The Recreation Division provides only a limited number of chairs. It is recommended that you bring your own chairs.

On music days during the summer concert season, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance. For more information about the concerts, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129, or email BAYONNEREC@AOL.COM.