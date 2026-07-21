Jersey City Police Department & Jersey City Fire Department Work Together to Stop Aggravated Arson, One Woman Arrested

23-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Restraint Following July 19 Fire Beneath Tonnelle Avenue Underpass

JERSEY CITY, NJ (July 20, 2026) — The Jersey City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Jersey City woman following an investigation into an alleged arson incident beneath the Tonnelle Avenue underpass on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

At approximately 2:39 p.m., the Jersey City Central Communications Bureau received a report of a fire near 276 Tonnelle Avenue. Responding officers observed flames beneath the underpass, which members of the Jersey City Fire Department worked to contain.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 57-year-old man was sleeping in a confined area behind a guardrail when he awoke to the fire. As he attempted to extinguish the flames with his feet, he allegedly observed a woman pour an unknown liquid onto the fire, causing it to spread.

The woman allegedly attempted to prevent the victim from escaping and calling for help. The victim was not seriously injured by the fire but may have been assaulted by the suspect as he attempted to escape. The victim refused any medical attention on scene.

JCPD issued a BOLO containing the suspect’s description. At approximately 8:32 p.m., officers located and apprehended the suspect after she returned to the scene.

Janet Leigh Mullone, 23, of Jersey City, was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated Arson

Aggravated Assault

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Criminal Restraint

“This arrest reflects the swift coordination between our police officers, firefighters, and investigators,” said Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose. “Their response helped prevent further harm and ensured the suspect was taken into custody within hours.”