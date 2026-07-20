SUMMER , BRINGS MOVIES IN THE PARK, TO HUDSON COUNTY RESIDENTS

County Executive Craig Guy and the Board of Chosen County Commissioners present the annual Movies in the Park series, the perfect way to bring families, friends, and neighbors together in Hudson County.
The Hudson County Movies in the Park program has run for over a decade and features screening in over 8 different parks
Offered FREE to Hudson County residents these Free Summer night events also offers FREE Popcorn and refreshments at all screenings beginning at Sunset.
Read on for the remaining line-up of Summer movie favorites, you can enjoy with family, friends and neighbors in your own Hudson County park.
July 22nd Coco–Washington Park Rainout July 29th
July 23 Zootopia James J Braddock Park-Rainout July 27th
July 23 Tangled Columbus Park-Rainout August 3rd
July 30 Wicked for Good-Lincoln Park Rainout August 5th
August 4 Beauty and the Beast Live Action Stephen R Gregg rainout August 10th
August 6 Big Hero 6 Laurel Hill Park Rainout: August 12
August 11th Monsters, Inc, Mercer Park Rainout: August 17th
August 13 Encanto West Hudson Park Rainout: August 18
August 19 Soul Washington Park Rainout: August 26th
August 20 Raya: The Last Dragon James J Braddock Park Rainout: August 24th
August 25th Finding Nemo Columbus Park Rainout: August27th