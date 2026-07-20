SUMMER , BRINGS MOVIES IN THE PARK, TO HUDSON COUNTY RESIDENTS

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and Board of Chosen County Commissioners brings Movies to the Park for Hudson County Residents

County Executive Craig Guy and the Board of Chosen County Commissioners present the annual Movies in the Park series, the perfect way to bring families, friends, and neighbors together in Hudson County.

The Hudson County Movies in the Park program has run for over a decade and features screening in over 8 different parks

Offered FREE to Hudson County residents these Free Summer night events also offers FREE Popcorn and refreshments at all screenings beginning at Sunset.

Read on for the remaining line-up of Summer movie favorites, you can enjoy with family, friends and neighbors in your own Hudson County park.

July 22nd Coco–Washington Park Rainout July 29th

July 23 Zootopia James J Braddock Park-Rainout July 27th

July 23 Tangled Columbus Park-Rainout August 3rd

July 30 Wicked for Good-Lincoln Park Rainout August 5th

August 4 Beauty and the Beast Live Action Stephen R Gregg rainout August 10th

August 6 Big Hero 6 Laurel Hill Park Rainout: August 12

August 11th Monsters, Inc, Mercer Park Rainout: August 17th

August 13 Encanto West Hudson Park Rainout: August 18

August 19 Soul Washington Park Rainout: August 26th

August 20 Raya: The Last Dragon James J Braddock Park Rainout: August 24th

August 25th Finding Nemo Columbus Park Rainout: August27th