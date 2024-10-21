Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Office of Cultural Affairs and Department of Recreation and Youth Development alongside Jersey City artists and arts community to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the robust Jersey City Youth Mural Arts Program. 

JCYMAP is an extension of the Mural Arts Program (JCMAP) created by Mayor Fulop in 2013 to combat graffiti, engage the community, and beautify the city’s urban landscape into an outdoor art gallery.

To mark the 10-year milestone, a special event will feature the opening of a gallery art exhibition and premiere screening of the short documentary ARTISTS THAT INSPIRE FUTURE GENERATIONS, directed by artist Duda Penteado and produced by Unshakeable Productions. The documentary highlights the incredible work of the 2024 JCYMAP participants and their contributions to this year’s mural project. The celebration will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at JC WALLS, located at 90 Forrest Street, Jersey City, NJ.