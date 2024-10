Early Voting in Hudson County Begins this Saturday, October 26th -Here are the locations

Last year, historic legislation established in-person early voting in New Jersey. This law makes our state even more voter-friendly and strengthens our democracy by expanding opportunities to exercise your right to vote. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during the designated voting period before Election Day. You can now choose to vote, in person, when it’s most convenient for your schedule.

Every county will offer registered voters this option for the 2024 General Election. They will designate in-person early voting locations open Saturday, October 26, 2024, to Sunday, November 3, 2024 (the in-person early voting period). Hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

*EVC-Bayonne City

BAYONNE CITY HALL , 630 AVENUE C BAYONNE, NJ 07002*EVC-Bayonne City

BAYONNE COMMUNITY MUSEUM, 229 Broadway Bayonne, NJ*EVC-

Guttenburg

GALAXY TOWER MALL , 7000 J.F.K. BOULEVARD EAST GUTTENBERG, NJ 07093*EVC-Hoboken City



HOBOKEN CITY HALL, 94 Washington St Hoboken, NJ 07030*EVC-

Jersey City

BETHUNE CENTER , 140 M.L.K DRIVE JERSEY CITY, NJ 07305*EVC-Jersey City

HANK GALLO COMMUNITY CENTER, 175 LINCOLN ST JERSEY CITY, NJ 07307*EVC-Jersey City

HUDSON COUNTY PLAZA, 257 CORNELISON AVENUE JERSEY CITY, NJ 07302*EVC-Jersey City

JERSEY CITY HALL ANNEX, 4 JACKSON SQUARE, 39 KEARNEY AVENUE JERSEY CITY, NJ 07305*EVC-Jersey City

JERSEY CITY CITY HALL, 280 GROVE ST JERSEY CITY, NJ 07302*EVC-Jersey City

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE LODGE 266, 60 W Side Ave Jersey City, NJ 07305*EVC-

Jersey City

PERSHING FIELD COMMUNITY CTR, 816 SUMMIT AVE JERSEY CITY,

NJ 07307*EVC-Kearny Town

KEARNY TOWN HALL, 402 KEARNY AVE KEARNY, NJ 07032*EVC-

Secaucus

SECAUCUS RECREATION CENTER, 1200 KOELLE BOULEVARD SECAUCUS, NJ 07094

*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER, 34th ST. & NEW YORK AVENUE UNON CITY, NJ 07087*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER, 3715 PALISADE AVENUE UNION CITY, NJ 07087*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER, 1601 NEW YORK AVENUE UNION CITY, NJ 07087*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER , 2601 CENTRAL AVENUE UNION CITY, NJ 07087*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER, 28th ST. & NEW YORK AVENUE UNION CITY, NJ 07087*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER , 610 NEW YORK AVENUE UNION CITY, NJ 07087*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER , 43rd ST. & BERGENLINE AVENUE UNION CITY, NJ 07087*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER , 47th ST. & PALISADE AVENUE UNION CITY, NJ 07087*EVC-Union City

MOBILE TRAILER , 1001-1003 SUMMIT AVENUE UNION CITY, NJ 07087

*EVC-West New York

MOBILE TRAILER , 111 60th ST. WEST NEW YORK, NJ 07093*EVC-

West New York

KENNEDY TOWERS , 430 62nd ST. WEST NEW YORK, NJ 07093*EVC-West New York

OTIS GARDEN SENIOR BUILDING , 5800 JEFFERSON ST. WEST NEW YORK, NJ 07093*EVC-West New York

MOBILE TRAILER , 52nd ST. BETWEEN PARK & BROADWAY WEST NEW YORK, NJ 07093

*EVC-Weehawken

TOWER PLAZA, 4100 park Ave Weehawken, NJ 07086 (back of parking lot)

For other New Jersey Early Voting sites visit: https://nj.gov/state/elections/vote-early-voting.shtml