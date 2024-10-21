Hudson County Community College Receives 2024Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Health Professions Award

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) School of Nursing and Health Professions has been recognized with the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Health Professions Award. Pictured here, the HCCC Class of 2024 Nursing Graduates.

HCCC is the only community college in the United States to earn this honor.



Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) School of Nursing and Health Professions has been presented with the 2024 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Health Professions Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine. The award is a national honor recognizing United States colleges and universities offering health programs that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. HCCC is the sole community college in the United States to receive this award.



“Hudson County Community College is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the 70 institutions receiving this award that offer baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral degrees,” said HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber. “We are keenly aware of the important role our School of Nursing and Health Professions plays in addressing the healthcare workforce shortage by offering courses in a broad range of fields and providing students with the resources and support they need to succeed.”



“The HEED Health Professions Award process includes a comprehensive and rigorous application with questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both; continued leadership and support for diversity; and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of Insight Into Diversity magazine. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a Health Professions HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for schools where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”



Insight Into Diversity magazine selected the HCCC School of Nursing and Health Professions in recognition of the College’s focus on recruiting and retaining traditionally underrepresented and first-generation college students. The College was recognized specifically for the following initiatives and outcomes: