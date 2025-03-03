Jersey City Ranks as 2nd Most Ethnically Diverse City in the Nation

The Fulop Administration is proud to announce Jersey City has been recognized as the second most ethnically diverse city in the United States, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The study evaluated over 500 of the largest U.S. cities, assessing key indicators such as ethnicity and race, language, and birthplace diversity.

As noted by Mayor Fulop “Our diverse community is one of our strongest assets, bringing together unique cultures, perspectives, and talents that sets us apart,” “This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and welcome with equal opportunities for all.”

Jersey City has consistently ranked among the top in previous years, often securing the first position. In its findings, WalletHub points to several key aspects:

In Jersey City, white people are not the largest ethnic group, unlike in the country as a whole.

Hispanics make up the largest ethnic group in the city, at around 26%, while Asians are 25% of the population, White people are 24%, and Black people are 20%.

Many people in Jersey City speak foreign languages at home, which shows that people are preserving and passing down their cultures.

The city’s dedication to inclusivity is underscored by its status as a sanctuary city and the Fulop Administration’s establishment of the Division of Immigrant Affairs and Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Additionally, the Mayor’s commitment to diversity recruitment has led to minority representation throughout all ranks in the police and fire departments. These efforts support diverse communities by providing resources and services that promote integration and equal opportunity.

As Jersey City continues to evolve, its diverse population remains a cornerstone of its identity, driving cultural enrichment and economic growth.

To view the full study, visit Wallethub.com.