Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato Condemns $4 Million Cut to Jersey City Schools and Advocates for Bayonne’s Educational Needs

Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato (D) who represents the 31st Legislative District strongly condemned the state’s proposed $4 million cut to Jersey City schools, criticizing the ongoing underfunding of the city’s education system. The proposal comes at a time when Bayonne, another historically underfunded district, still requires additional resources to meet the needs of its students.

“Budgets are about priorities, and by cutting another $4 million from Jersey City schools, the state is once again showing that our students and teachers are not a high priority,” said Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato. “This decision undermines the progress we’ve worked so hard to make in improving our schools, and it is especially damaging for Jersey City’s students, who already face significant challenges. At the same time, we must not forget that Bayonne, another district in need, continues to be underfunded and should be a focus of additional investment, not cuts.”

As a strong advocate for education, Assemblywoman McCann Stamato is committed to taking action to restore this critical funding. “As a member of the State Assembly, I will do everything I can to ensure these cuts are reversed. Our schools deserve adequate funding, and our students must have the necessary resources to succeed.”

Assemblywoman McCann Stamato has also made it clear that if these cuts are not restored, she will not support the State Budget. “We cannot allow these cuts to stand. If the state does not prioritize our students and their education, I will not support the state’s budget.”

Assemblywoman McCann Stamato remains committed to fighting for fair and equitable funding for Jersey City schools, Bayonne, and all schools across New Jersey, advocating for policies that ensure every child has access to a high-quality education.

Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato represents Legislative District 31 in the New Jersey State Assembly, where she works tirelessly to advocate for fair education funding, economic justice, and policies that support the well-being of her constituents and their families.