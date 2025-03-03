2025 Jersey City Beer Craft Festival

Cozy up to a dazzling, sip-tacular Saturday at The 2025 Jersey City Craft Beer Festival, a blockbuster beer extravaganza that will wow your palate and level up your fall with incredible flavors. We’re talking 3.5 Hours of endless brews, taking place at the stunning Harborside Atrium starting at 6:00pm on Saturday March 22, 2025. Views of the Manhattan skyline and waterfront vibes? We’re all in!

Access to 3.5 Hours of Tastings of 100+ Ales, Porters, IPA’s Sours and more sourced from local, national, and international breweries

Casual beer enthusiasts to beer aficionados will find bliss, so take your souvenir tasting glass and drink up! Just steps from the waterfront, immerse yourself in this stunning autumnal escape with unrivaled views of the city and the shimmering Hudson River. This expansive, light-filled space will play host to an adventure where every pour feels like a journey through vineyards far and wide.

Interactive games and live music will level up the energy as you and your crew make your way through a staggering array of libations. Each bottle has been curated to showcase exquisite wines, featuring revered labels like Tom River Brewing, Angry Erik Brewing, Birdsmouth Beer, Jersey Cyclone, Czig Meister and more. The brewers themselves will be deck, eager to unveil their coveted creations and answer all your viticulture-related questions.

As you bite into eats like Angry Archie’s Lobster Rolls, Chavas Empanadas and more (for purchase) the golden hues of the sunset reflect off the Freedom Tower and the skyline transforms into a masterpiece, raise a glass to an unforgettable Saturday…

Jersey City Craft Beer Fest

harborside atrium

6-9:30PM

Jersey City, NJ

https://beerfestnewyork.com/jersey-city-craft-brew-fest