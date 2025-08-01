JERSEY CITY FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY PARTNERS WITH LIBERTY STATE PARK TO LAUNCH YEARLONG CELEBRATION OF THE PARK’S 50TH

Jersey City Free Public Library (JCFPL) is honored to partner with Liberty State Park (LSP) as we begin a yearlong celebration leading up to the park’s 50th anniversary in June 2026. Like JCFPL, Liberty State Park is a beloved public institution where Jersey City residents can come together in a Welcoming Space, free of charge. At a time when truly public spaces are becoming increasingly rare, it’s more important than ever to support and uplift institutions like Liberty State Park and the Jersey City Free Public Library.



Jersey City Free Public Library Director Terry B. Hill reflects on the partnership, “Liberty State Park has been a pillar of history, nature, and public spaces in Jersey City for half a century. The Jersey City Free Public Library is proud to partner in commemorating this milestone and to continue creating meaningful experiences that connect our community to both places and opportunities. As accessible public spaces diminish, preserving and celebrating them is more vital than ever.”



One key connection between the Jersey City Free Public Library and Liberty State Park is their shared history with renowned local historian and author J. Owen Grundy. A Jersey City native, Grundy served as the city’s Official Historian from 1965 until he died in 1985, dedicating his life to historical and environmental preservation. He worked closely with Audrey Zapp, Theodore Conrad, and Morris Pesin in the movement to establish and protect Liberty State Park.



Grundy was also a frequent patron of the Jersey City Free Public Library, conducting much of his research at what is now the Priscilla Gardner Main Library. He played a central role in the development of the Jersey City Museum, which was originally housed on the library’s fourth floor, and was instrumental in laying the foundation for the New Jersey Room—JCFPL’s dedicated local history department that continues to serve the public today.



To commemorate Liberty State Park’s 50th Anniversary, JCFPL is releasing three limited-edition library cards featuring photos highlighting the iconic park’s beauty. One card features a picture of the U.S. Flag Plaza with eight American flags flowing in the wind and the Statue of Liberty in the backdrop. Another card features a stunning photo of the historic Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal. Lastly, the third card showcases the beautiful marshland at Caven Point. Each limited-edition card highlights what makes Liberty State Park so beautiful and unique.



Chris Ford, Superintendent of Liberty State Park, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration with the Jersey City Free Public Library and the launch of the special edition library cards, “Liberty State Park is excited to see these special edition library cards launched in collaboration with the Jersey City Free Public Library and Sam Pesin! The images on the cards are snapshots of iconic scenes of Liberty State Park that capture important elements of our historical and environmental significance. Residents of Jersey City and beyond have family stories that intersect with this park’s history.” He continues, “In many ways, LSP and JCFPL share similar missions – to serve our communities, be free spaces that provide relaxation and knowledge, and inspire a sense of charged responsibility for the continued improvement of our shared cultural, historical, and environmental resources. As Liberty State Park celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, we acknowledge the tireless efforts of hundreds of past and present people who have fought to make this park what it is today. Thank you to JCFPL for the opportunity to connect with the community this way!”



Sam Pesin, president of the Friends of Liberty State Park and the son of Morris Pesin, the “father” of the park, praised the JCFPL’s exciting project of creating three new library cards, “Thank you to Maro Twal, the JCFPL Communications and Marketing Manager, for initiating this project, and to both her and Library Director Terry Hill for collaborating with the Friends and Tereza Marshyti, a LSP Resource Interpretive Specialist, to kick off the one-year countdown to the park’s 50th birthday on June 14, 2026! As someone who grew up using the Earl Morgan Branch in Greenville, I encouraged everyone to get a Liberty State Park library card and take advantage of the library’s wide range of great services and programs for all ages.”



The Jersey City Free Public Library is proud to partner with Liberty State Park in celebrating its 50th anniversary—a milestone honoring decades of community, conservation, and civic pride. As institutions rooted in public service and lifelong learning, we are committed to preserving local history, fostering public engagement, and celebrating the legacy of those who helped shape our city. We look forward to honoring the park's past and inspiring its future.

