Hoboken Police Department invites the community to 2025 National Night Out celebrations  

The Hoboken Police Department welcomes residents, families, and visitors to join the 2025 National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Church Square Park.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood solidarity. In Hoboken, the free event is co-sponsored by the Hoboken Police Department and the Stevens Institute of Technology Police Department. It brings together members of law enforcement and public safety, city residents, businesses and community leaders with family-friendly activities, games, entertainment, food, and fun.

“We look forward to National Night Out every year, to connect with our community, promote crime and drug awareness and prevention, strengthen relationships, and send a message that Hoboken is united in the fight against crime,” said Police Chief Steven Aguiar. “I encourage all to come out to meet our team, learn a little more about what we do, and have a blast.”

Representatives from a wide range of public safety and emergency response agencies will also be on hand, including the Hoboken Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management, Hoboken EMS and Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), NJ Transit Police, Port Authority Police, Hudson County Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s Offices, and others.

Attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of activities and demonstrations, including:

Children’s activities include a bounce house, water slide, sand art and an obstacle course

A “jaws of life” demonstration by the Hoboken Fire Department

Complimentary food including shaved ice, hot dogs, frozen hot cocoa, and donuts

Music and entertainment

A 360-degree photo booth

There will also be a sensory-friendly comfort and cooling zone, where families can take a break from the fun if needed. Local organizations and small businesses will also be present, offering giveaways, resources, and community information.

For more information about National Night Out and see video highlights from 2023, head to: https://hobokenpdnj.gov/hoboken-national-night-out-2023-video-highlights/.

