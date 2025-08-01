Jersey City Animal Shelter Proves City-Run Model is a Game-Changer

Fulop Administration Celebrates Milestone Achievements of In-House Animal Care and Control Services
Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are proud to announce that since transitioning to a municipally operated Animal Care and Control, the full-service animal shelter continues to meet and exceed the administration’s initial goals of ensuring humane treatment and enforcement for all animals in need with a high-performing shelter that is already receiving national recognition for its achievements.
