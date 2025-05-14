Hudson County Community College to Honor More Than 1,550 Graduates at 48th Annual Commencement Ceremony

Hudson County Community College will graduate its largest class ever at their 48th Annual Commencement Ceremony on May 21, 2025 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The Class of 2025 is the largest in the College’s History.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will celebrate the academic achievements of more than 1,550 students at the College’s 48th Annual Commencement ceremonies. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Sports Illustrated Stadium, 600 Cape May Street in Harrison, NJ. The College expects approximately 7,000 graduates, family members, faculty, staff, trustees, and guests to attend.