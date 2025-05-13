Jersey City Breaks Ground on Historic Redevelopment Project with 80% Affordable and Workforce Housing

Most Affordable Housing of Any Private Mixed-income Community This Size in the Country

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins state and local officials to officially break ground on the first building in the long-anticipated Bayfront Redevelopment Project on May 14, 2025, marking a historic milestone in Jersey City’s largest mixed-income community initiative to date.



80% of the units will be dedicated to affordable and workforce housing.

With the Fulop Administration’s stringent affordable housing requirements throughout the entire project, Bayfront will provide the most affordable housing of any private mixed-income community of this size in the country.

10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Bayfront Redevelopment Site

Kellogg Street & Society Hill Dr. N

Jersey City, NJ

Mayor Steven Fulop, City Council Members, NJ Economic Development Authority, NJ Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, Jersey City Redevelopment Agency, Pennrose LLC, PATHS Development LLC, Jersey City Together, Bayfront Avisory Committee, Building Trades