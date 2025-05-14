COUNCILMEMBER JAMES SOLOMON’S CAMPAIGN FOR MAYOR OF JERSEY CITY IS ENDORSED BY CLIMATE CABINET ACTION

The endorsement positions him as the progressive, climate-centered candidate in the race for Mayor.

Today, Jersey City Councilmember James Solomon received the endorsement of Climate Cabinet Action, a national advocacy organization for comprehensive climate policy in states and cities across the country. Climate Cabinet Action focuses on local candidates in high-impact races, and this is a top-priority race for Climate Cabinet Action.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Climate Cabinet Action, and I am proud to be the climate candidate in the race for Jersey City Mayor,” said Councilmember Solomon. “From Hurricane Sandy to Tropical Storm Ida to the torrential downpours we’re receiving even this week, climate change is already making life in Jersey City much harder. On the City Council, I’ve led on climate resiliency to protect us from what’s coming. As your Mayor, I will ensure our most vulnerable communities are protected from the devastating effects of the climate crisis while continuing to stand up to the state’s wasteful turnpike expansion – and I will fight for more mass transit options, more green infrastructure, and more open spaces across our city.”