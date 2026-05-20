Hudson County Community College Recognized as a ‘Top College for Innovation’ by Insight Into Academia Magazine

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) was named a “Top College for Innovation” by Insight Into Academia Magazine. The HCCC Hudson Scholars program that increases completion and reduces achievement gaps is just one of the College’s innovative programs. Pictured here, graduating HCCC students are honored as Hudson Scholars.

May 18, 2026, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has received the 2026 “Top Colleges for Innovation” Award from Insight Into Academia Magazine, the nation’s longest-running publication advancing best practices in higher education.