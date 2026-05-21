Events for May 22nd-May 24th, 2026 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Friday, May 22, 2026
Civic & Political Events
Memorial Day Flag Raising 2026
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Jersey City City Hall Chambers, 280 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ
Official civic remembrance ceremony and flag raising ahead of the holiday weekend.
Entertainment & Live Music
The Feelies 50th Anniversary Show
Doors usually open at 7:00 PM / Show evening
White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ
High-energy alternative rock concert celebrating the legendary band’s 50th anniversary, performing The Good Earth and Crazy Rhythms.
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