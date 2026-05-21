Events for May 22nd-May 24th, 2026 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Friday, May 22, 2026

Civic & Political Events

Memorial Day Flag Raising 2026

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Jersey City City Hall Chambers, 280 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ

Official civic remembrance ceremony and flag raising ahead of the holiday weekend.



Entertainment & Live Music

The Feelies 50th Anniversary Show

Doors usually open at 7:00 PM / Show evening

White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ

High-energy alternative rock concert celebrating the legendary band’s 50th anniversary, performing The Good Earth and Crazy Rhythms.

