Bayonne Police Department Holds Ceremony for Six New Officers

Ceremony for new police officers: At their swearing-in ceremony, six new police officers posed with the department’s leadership. Pictured left to right: Mayor and Public Safety Director Kubert, Officer Justin Walker, Officer Roberto Bernardo, Officer Beshoy Nasrallah, Officer Nicholas Cerbone, Officer Anthony Lucia, Officer Xavier Hogan, Deputy Chief Drew Quinn, and Chief Joseph Scerbo.

The Bayonne Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony for six new police officers in the City Council Chambers. The new officers are Xavier Hogan, Anthony Lucia, Nicholas Cerbone, Justin Walker, Beshoy Nasrallah, and Roberto Bernardo. City Clerk Madelene Medina administered the oath of office to the group.

Mayor and Public Safety Director Robert Kubert congratulated the new officers on completing their six months of training at the police academy. He advised them that they would be learning now from practice on the street “day in and day out.” Mayor Kubert pointed out that they would be making sacrifices by working on holidays and night shifts. He promised them that each day would bring opportunities “to help people.” At the same time, he called being a police officer “a challenging position.” After calling the Bayonne Police Department “a very service-oriented organization,” Mayor Kubert said that people reach out to the Police Department and the Fire Department, “which are called out to solve their problems.”

Police Chief Joseph Scerbo said it was “a great day” for the Police Department and the citizens of Bayonne. He told the new recruits that “honor, service, and duty” are “the core values” of the Bayonne Police Department. He stated that community policing is a “key component” of the department.” He promised the new officers “to lead from the front, and to always have your back – as long as you are doing the right thing.” Chief Scerbo called on the new officers to embody integrity. He said his goal is “to return them home safe.”