Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis-Mayor’s Colunm -TIPS FOR PREVENTING LITTER

Litter is a problem that all cities must address. There are several ways of dealing with this issue. In Bayonne, we have mechanical street-sweeping to remove litter on scheduled days from several major streets. Throughout the year, our Urban Enterprise Zone/Special Improvement District has a crew that removes litter from Broadway with tools and barrels on wheels. The Public Works Department uses the Glutton, a device that picks up litter. In the summer, young seasonal workers remove litter from side streets and other locations. Now that the fall has arrived, let’s make sure to remove litter before it becomes stuck under autumnal leaves or ice and snow in the coming winter.

The rest of us are responsible for doing our part to keep Bayonne clean. All responsible parties should take the time to remove trash and debris from residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

Household garbage and recycling can become major sources of litter when they are not handled correctly. In some cases, garbage and recycling come loose and blow around the street. When you set your refuse at curbside, please make sure it is secure. Residents and businesses are encouraged to put out cans and bottles in tied, plastic recycling bags, in order to prevent them from creating a mess on the street. If you are in charge of garbage and recycling for a large building, please do not allow refuse to overflow and grow around your garbage barrels or dumpsters. Business owners and building managers should check their dumpsters to make sure that the lids are closed.

Anyone who transports cargo in open vehicles should make sure that everything is secured and completely covered. Loose items that come flying off a car or a truck can pose a hazard to drivers and pedestrians. The same loose items turn into litter once they land on a street, sidewalk, or nearby property.

Please dispose properly of cigar and cigarette butts. Do not toss them onto the streets or sidewalks of our community. These butts can take years to degrade. Fish, birds, and other animals often mistake cigarette butts for food.

If you receive flyers or leaflets that do not interest you, please add them to your paper recycling. Do not let them blow around your property or settle on the pavement as rent-free tenants.

For several years, we have had successful Earth Day community clean-ups in Bayonne. There have been additional clean-up drives at other times by the Nature Club, schools, Scout troops, and other organizations. I commend everyone who has taken part in these efforts to improve the appearance of our community. I would like to encourage everyone to fight litter in our neighborhoods throughout the year, too. Let’s take pride in our neighborhoods and in our entire community.