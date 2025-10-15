HCCC to Host Homecoming Block Party and Open House on Saturday October 18th

HCCC’s 50th Anniversary celebration continues on October 18th with the College’s first ever Homecoming Open House Block Party.

October 14, 2025, Jersey City, NJ – Each fall, colleges around the country welcome back students, alumni, and neighbors for the time-honored tradition of homecoming. This year, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) is hosting its own edition of this fall favorite for the first time, creating a new tradition for its growing community. HCCC is proud to invite students, future students, alumni, and community members to its first ever Homecoming Block Party on Saturday, October 18, 2025, as part of the College’s 50th Anniversary celebration, Fifty and Forward, which will also feature the Fall Open House.

The festivities will take place from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Culinary Conference Center and Culinary Plaza Park at HCCC’s Journal Square Campus, bringing the community together for a day filled with music, performances, art, and reflection on five decades of growth and achievement.