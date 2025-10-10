Grandmaster Austin Wright Sr. Celebrates 40 Years of Martial Arts Excellence in Hudson County

On September 26, 2025, at the Chandelier Catering Hall in Bayonne, New Jersey, UWA Team Wright hosted a grand banquet honoring Grandmaster Austin Wright for his 40th year of dedication and achievement in the martial arts. The celebration brought together city officials, community leaders, and martial arts practitioners from across Hudson County. Grandmaster Wright received numerous commendations from local organizations, including the Bayonne Branch VFW Post 226, presented by Commander Glenn Flora Sr., Councilman Juan Perez, Loyad Booker, and Waterfront Montessori from Jersey City, represented by Karen Westman. Official proclamations were read by Councilman Perez and Mr. Booker on behalf of Mayor Jimmy Davis, recognizing Grandmaster Wright for his four decades of contributions to the development, discipline, and giving back to the community of youth, teens, and adults. Mayor Davis proclaimed that September 26, 2025, is now to be observed as “Martial Arts Honorees’ Day.” We had the honor of receiving a tournament scholarship from Mr. Robert “Bob” Knapp, who is the director of the Hudson County Welfare Department as well.

During the ceremony, Grandmaster Wright presented honorary black belts to Councilman Juan Perez and Loyad Booker for their 25-plus years of service in law enforcement and public service to Hudson County. Special awards were also given to Head Grandmaster Dennis Wright for his 70 years of worldwide martial arts dedication, as well as to Master Eulices Mateo and Sensei Joseph Bizarrouque for their outstanding achievements and leadership. The evening further highlighted U.S. National Martial Arts Team member champions under the direction of Grandmaster Wright Sr., who serves as the U.S. National and New Jersey State Martial Arts Director.

Administrative Assistant; Benazir Sheikh served as Master of Ceremonies, introducing each distinguished guest and guiding the evening’s program. Councilman Perez and Mr. Booker delivered eloquent remarks praising Grandmaster Austin Wright’s lifelong commitment to excellence and community service. Sensei Priscilla Wright gave a heartfelt introduction for her father under the theme of “Legacy,” reflecting on his spiritual faith, resilience, and his warrior indomitable spirit in building a martial arts institution from the ground up. The event concluded with awards for Team Member Champions, student Rising Stars, and new black belt recipients—an inspiring celebration of honor for a man whose four decades of leadership have shaped generations of martial artists and community members alike.