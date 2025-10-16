Bayonne Sicilian Citzens Club Honors Dr. Neil J. Carroll III Man of the Year 2025

Neil J. Carroll, Ed. D. is a second-generation American of proud Italian heritage. He comes from a family deeply rooted in public service and civic leadership. That legacy of dedication to community has guided his path—as a lifelong educator, two-term city Councilman, and tireless

advocate for Bayonne’s future.



With over a decade of experience as a public-school teacher,

Dr. Carroll has been a cornerstone of educational excellence in Bayonne. His passion for empowering students and fostering a love for learning has been evident in his dynamic approach to teaching, earning him the admiration of colleagues, students, and parents alike.

