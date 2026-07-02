Everything You Need to Know if You Are Going to Jersey City’s Fourth of July Festival

Jersey City Announces Fourth of July Festival & Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Viewing Celebration at No Cost to the City

Day-long festival, free concert series, and prime fireworks viewing made possible through generous sponsor support

Mayor James Solomon and the City of Jersey City today announced details for the city’s Fourth of July celebration for America’s 250th birthday, featuring a day-long festival on Montgomery Street, a four-part free concert series across the city’s parks, and some of the best vantage points in the region to watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®, beginning approximately at 9:25 PM over the Lower Hudson River. Details can be found at JCNJ.org/July4.

This year’s full slate of festivities is made possible entirely through sponsorship support, at no cost to Jersey City taxpayers. The City is deeply grateful to Macy’s, the Exchange Place Alliance, Kean Jersey City, and the U.S. Army for their generous contributions, which fund the full celebration.