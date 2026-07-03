We Curate 3 -Pro Arts Show

Stella Chang

Dorie Dahlberg

Margaret Hinders

In 2024, a German artist who worked in Munich’s Pinakothek der Moderne Museum decided to hang his own painting in the permanent collection. He was fired for drilling two holes in the wall. We get it though, don’t we. Pro Arts artists experiment with new ideas and want people to see what they’re doing. Artists enter juried exhibitions and hope to be accepted. They participate in portfolio reviews and listen for positive remarks. They try their best to accidentally bump into curators, gallery owners, and critics. They join arts organizations! Artists think what they do deserves to be seen. Now is your chance to see a piece that Pro Arts members have chosen for the ART150 Gallery for most of July through mid-August.

Participating Artists: Pro Arts members

More information please contact Aria Straus-Khawam at contact.proarts@gmail.com

Location: ART150 Gallery

Studio #282

157A First St. Jersey City, NJ 07302

Entrance is on the corner of Provost & 1st

Gallery is wheelchair accessible.

Opens Sunday, July 12th 1 – 4PM

Open weekends July 12th through August 15th

Saturdays and Sundays 1 – 4PM