Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski Pledges New Master Plan and Ordinance Against Data Centers

A New Mayor: Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski takes the oath of office. Pictured left to right: Charlie Nadrowski (the mayor’s son) and Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski.

After being sworn into office on July 1, Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski said in her inaugural address that her mayoralty would bring “a new beginning, a fresh start, and a chance to make things right.” Speaking in the swearing-in ceremony at Bayonne High School, Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski said that becoming the first female mayor “was not about me.” Rather, she said, it is “about the future of Bayonne.”

Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski decried what she called “out-of-control development” and changes in the character of Bayonne’s neighborhoods. In response to those trends, she pledged to begin a new master plan process to develop new zoning for Bayonne “with extensive public participation.” Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski said that decisions should be made by “the people who live here” and not by “special interests.” She called for a new master plan that would reflect “the wants, needs, and values of our community.” In the coming weeks, she pledged to sponsor a new ordinance that would prohibit data centers in Bayonne.

Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski promised improved litter removal and street maintenance, and asked for the public’s cooperation in achieving cleaner streets. “All must do their part,” she said. The new mayor said the City Administration plans to restore the enforcement of property maintenance codes. Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski advocated having a city that “looks and feels cared for.”

The mayor called for “transparency and accountability” and for government that “listens and takes action.”

The five City Council Members were also sworn into office. Each one made brief remarks at the ceremony.

First Ward Council Member Gene Perry thanked his mother for raising him with good values. He thanked family members for coming to the event from New York and Virginia.

Second Ward Council Member Melissa Godesky-Rodriguez thanked people for believing in her. She expressed gratitude to her husband and son. She called for “building a community where every child has an opportunity to thrive.”

Third Ward Council Member Tommy Gillen expressed his feeling that, “Everyone present means the world to me.” He said that he was “honored and humbled” by his election to office. Council Member Gillen added, “I hear you and I’m ready to serve.”

Council Member At-Large Mariam Salama thanked her family, friends, and pastor. She said that she was “ready to serve the city the way it deserves to be served.”

Council Member At-Large Mark Bottino said that he was “overwhelmed” by his election, and that he was “so glad that my whole team got here.” In four years, he promised, Bayonne would be “a better town.”

During the inaugural ceremony, the new City Council held its first meeting. In that session, the Council Members elected Melissa Godesky-Rodriguez the new City Council President. They approved Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski’s nominations of Andrew Casais for Business Administrator, James Ashe for Public Safety Director, J.P. Egan for Municipal Services Director, and Alicia Losonczy for Acting Director of Planning, Zoning, and Development. The Council also voted to approve four nominations for members of the Planning Board: Steve Rhodes, Michael O’Connor, Brian Beebe, and Council Member Mariam Salama.

The Council Members voted to move the next City Council caucus from July 8 to July 15 at 6:00 p.m. They also voted to reschedule the next City Council meeting from July 15 to July 22 at 6:00 p.m.

At the ceremony, City Clerk Madelene Medina administered the oaths of office to Mayor Ashe-Nadrowski and the City Council Members. Clerk Medina also presented each of them with certificates of election.