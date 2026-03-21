Events for Saturday, March 21st and Sunday, March 22nd, 2026 Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne

Sunday, March 22nd, 2026, Bayonne Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Takes Place, a fun day for the entire family

Saturday, March 21, 2026

History of India Celebrations

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Museum of Jersey City History, 298 Academy St., Jersey City

Details: A special presentation and celebration of Indian history.



24th Spring Fling Festival & Egg Hunt

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Columbus Park (Clinton St between 9th & 10th), Hoboken

Details: Features a continuous egg hunt, take-home goody bags, bunny-hop races, and photo ops.



Easter Bunny at Newport Centre

Time: Starting at 11:00 AM

Location: Newport Centre Mall, Jersey City

Details: Annual Easter egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

