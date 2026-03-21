Events for Saturday, March 21st and Sunday, March 22nd, 2026 Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne

Sunday, March 22nd, 2026, Bayonne Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Takes Place, a fun day for the entire family
Saturday, March 21, 2026
History of India Celebrations
Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Museum of Jersey City History, 298 Academy St., Jersey City
Details: A special presentation and celebration of Indian history.
24th Spring Fling Festival & Egg Hunt
Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Columbus Park (Clinton St between 9th & 10th), Hoboken
Details: Features a continuous egg hunt, take-home goody bags, bunny-hop races, and photo ops.
Easter Bunny at Newport Centre
Time: Starting at 11:00 AM
Location: Newport Centre Mall, Jersey City
Details: Annual Easter egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.
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