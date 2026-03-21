Local Events

Events for Saturday, March 21st and Sunday, March 22nd, 2026 Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne

Bayonne St. Patrick's Day Parade Sunday, March 22nd, 2026

Sunday, March 22nd, 2026, Bayonne Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Takes Place, a fun day for the entire family

Saturday, March 21, 2026
History of India Celebrations
Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Museum of Jersey City History, 298 Academy St., Jersey City
Details: A special presentation and celebration of Indian history.

24th Spring Fling Festival & Egg Hunt
Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Columbus Park (Clinton St between 9th & 10th), Hoboken
Details: Features a continuous egg hunt, take-home goody bags, bunny-hop races, and photo ops.

Easter Bunny at Newport Mall Saturday,March 21st, 2026

Easter Bunny at Newport Centre
Time: Starting at 11:00 AM
Location: Newport Centre Mall, Jersey City
Details: Annual Easter egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

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