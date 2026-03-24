Events for March 25, 2026: Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken and Secaucus

Bayonne
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Casa Lupita, 475 Avenue C (Ward 3)
A community “meet and greet” with Sharon and ward candidates; no fee or registration required.
Jersey City
Grove Film Festival
5:30 PM
The Brightside Tavern, 141 Bright Street
A curated selection of independent films presented in a tavern setting.
The Game Lounge & Movie Night
5:00 PM
VIP Restaurant JSQ – Barshay’s, 175 Sip Avenue
A family-friendly community evening with games and a movie.
Tickled Soles Comedy Show
8:00 PM
Departed Soles Brewing Company, 150 Bay Street
Description: A monthly stand-up comedy show; tickets ($20) include one beverage.
Alternative Comedy Night
8:00 PM
Pet Shop, 193 Newark Avenue
A free, non-traditional comedy show hosted by Crockpot Comedy.
Community Yoga
Time: 7:45 PM
Sol Spirit Yoga & Wellness, 523 Palisade Avenue
Description: Free yoga class open to all levels; advance booking is required.
Arts & Culture Trust Fund Budget Power Hour
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Online/Jersey City (Organized by Office of Cultural Affairs)
An informational session regarding city arts funding.
Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs
Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs
+5
Hoboken
Hoboken Literary Tour: Little City Books
6:30 PM
Little City Books, 100 Bloomfield Street
The final stop of a month-long tour exploring Hoboken’s local literary scene.
Grey’s Anatomy Trivia
8:00 PM
The Shepherd & the Knucklehead, 1313 Willow Avenue
Trivia night focused on the medical drama series.
General Knowledge Trivia
7:30 PM
The Ale House, 1034 Willow Avenue
Trivia with drink specials and prizes; dog-friendly venue.
Disney Karaoke & Hannah Montana Theme
7:00 PM
Otok Bakery, 506 Grand Street
Themed cocktails and Disney-focused karaoke night.
Library Programming
Crafternoons (3:00 PM), Creative Corner (4:00 PM), What’s New Book Group (4:00 PM)
Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue
Description: Various crafting, creative sessions for kids, and a book discussion on Finding Grace.
Secaucus
Annex Morning Book Club
1:00 PM
Secaucus Public Library Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard
A monthly meeting for local readers to discuss pre-selected literature.