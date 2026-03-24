Events for March 25, 2026: Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken and Secaucus

Bayonne

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Casa Lupita, 475 Avenue C (Ward 3)

A community “meet and greet” with Sharon and ward candidates; no fee or registration required.



Jersey City

Grove Film Festival

5:30 PM

The Brightside Tavern, 141 Bright Street

A curated selection of independent films presented in a tavern setting.



The Game Lounge & Movie Night

5:00 PM

VIP Restaurant JSQ – Barshay’s, 175 Sip Avenue

A family-friendly community evening with games and a movie.



Tickled Soles Comedy Show

8:00 PM

Departed Soles Brewing Company, 150 Bay Street

Description: A monthly stand-up comedy show; tickets ($20) include one beverage.



Alternative Comedy Night

8:00 PM

Pet Shop, 193 Newark Avenue

A free, non-traditional comedy show hosted by Crockpot Comedy.



Community Yoga

Time: 7:45 PM

Sol Spirit Yoga & Wellness, 523 Palisade Avenue

Description: Free yoga class open to all levels; advance booking is required.



Arts & Culture Trust Fund Budget Power Hour

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Online/Jersey City (Organized by Office of Cultural Affairs)

An informational session regarding city arts funding.

Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs

Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs

+5



Hoboken

Hoboken Literary Tour: Little City Books

6:30 PM

Little City Books, 100 Bloomfield Street

The final stop of a month-long tour exploring Hoboken’s local literary scene.



Grey’s Anatomy Trivia

8:00 PM

The Shepherd & the Knucklehead, 1313 Willow Avenue

Trivia night focused on the medical drama series.



General Knowledge Trivia

7:30 PM

The Ale House, 1034 Willow Avenue

Trivia with drink specials and prizes; dog-friendly venue.



Disney Karaoke & Hannah Montana Theme

7:00 PM

Otok Bakery, 506 Grand Street

Themed cocktails and Disney-focused karaoke night.



Library Programming

Crafternoons (3:00 PM), Creative Corner (4:00 PM), What’s New Book Group (4:00 PM)

Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue

Description: Various crafting, creative sessions for kids, and a book discussion on Finding Grace.







Secaucus

Annex Morning Book Club

1:00 PM

Secaucus Public Library Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard

A monthly meeting for local readers to discuss pre-selected literature.