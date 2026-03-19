City Clerk Draws Ballot Positions for Bayonne Municipal Election

On Thursday, March 12, Bayonne City Clerk Madelene Medina held a drawing for ballot positions for the 2026 Bayonne Municipal Election, which will take place on Tuesday, May 12. She conducted the drawing in the City Council Chambers in the presence of several candidates, campaign representatives, municipal officials, and others. Executives from Royal Printing, the company that prints the ballots, assisted Clerk Medina at the event.

To conduct the drawing, Royal Printing prepared printed slips of paper with each candidate’s name and placed all of the slips in envelopes for each office. Clerk Medina opened each envelope, spread the slips of paper on the Council Chambers dais, and allowed the candidates and others to check the names on all the slips of paper. For each office, she placed the slips in a box, shook the box, and then withdrew each slip of paper until all candidates had a place on the ballot.

The ballot positions drawn were as follows:

Mayor – Vote for one:

Sharon Ashe Nadrowski – 1A

Loyad Booker – 2A

Mary Jane Desmond – 3A

Council Member At-Large – Vote for two. Candidates who are running mates are bracketed together:

Anthony Acosta – 4B

Melissa Enriquez-Rada – 5B

Ramon Veloz 6B

(Enriquez-Rada and Veloz are bracketed together.)

Mariam Salama – 7B

Mark Bottino – 8B

(Salama and Bottino are bracketed together.)

First Ward Council Member – Vote for one.

Gene Perry – 9 C

Neil Carroll – 10 C

Jim Pearl – 11 C

Dawn Lavelle – 12 C

Second Ward Council Member – Vote for one.

Melissa Godesky Rodriguez – 9 C

Salvatore Gullace – 10 C

Omar Elgarhi – 11 C

Karen Fiermonte – 12 C

Third Ward Council Member – Vote for one.

Tommy Gillen – 9 C

John Milan Sebik – 10 C

Gary LaPelusa, Sr. – 11 C

Patrick Devaney, Sr. – 12 C