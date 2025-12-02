Who will emerge as Jersey City’s Next Mayor? Run -Off Between Solomon and McGreevey Takes Center Stage in Hudson County Politics

Joe Calamito -Publisher of the River View Observer

Once when I was first allowed to vote, I was hesitating on whether or not to go vote because it was raining out and I was told by my dad, “The weather doesn’t care if you need to, or not go to vote; you have to care, and get yourself out there and vote, because a lot of young men and some women fought wars to give you the right to vote.”.Every election day, I think about that tongue-lashing and get myself out to vote.

Jersey City’s runoff election is taking place today, December 2nd, 2025, between James Solomon and Jim McGreevey, and it’s raining out. I wonder how many of you will sit this one out?

Don’t! These two candidates made it to the run-off and deserve your vote. I am not certain who will emerge as Jersey City’s next Mayor, but I trust the judgment of the Jersey City people to do the right thing. And pick the candidate deserving of the job. The people of Jersey City know the issues confronting the City, and the candidates seeking the job.

Wishing James Solomon and Jim McGreevey luck and their slate of candidates