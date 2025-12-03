Events for Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Better to know today what you might want to do tomorrow
Jersey City
29th Annual Toy Drive Donations: This is a donation drive accepting new, unwrapped toys for children.
Location: Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.
Notes: This is the second day of the event.
Romania Flag Raising Ceremony: A ceremony celebrating Romanian culture.
Location: Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.
Notes: The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..
General Trivia Night: A team-based trivia competition covering a variety of topics like movies, sports, and pop culture.
Location: Tapville Social, 30 Mall Drive West.
Notes: The trivia starts at 7:00 p.m. and repeats weekly.
Club Meeting at Legends FC: Legends FC is a club offering soccer training and games.
Location: Legends FC, 130 Newark Ave.
Notes: The event may be an internal meeting for the club.
Bi-Monthly Trivia at The Hutton: A trivia competition where you can join a team or be grouped with other players.
Location: The Hutton Restaurant and Bar, 225 Hutton Street.
Notes: This event begins at 7:00 p.m..
Hoboken
Women Entrepreneurs Networking Meetup: A networking walk and coffee meetup for women entrepreneurs.
Location: Little City Books, 100 Bloomfield Street.
Notes: This meetup is also being promoted on Eventbrite.
Art with Liz: Lecture and Workshop: A weekly series featuring a lecture on an artist, followed by a free workshop.
Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.
Notes: The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is available both in-person and online.
What’s New Book Group: A monthly discussion group focused on popular new book releases.
Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.
Notes: This session will discuss Time of the Child by Kate Niall.
Youth Wrestling: A youth wrestling session.
Location: Edge Wrestling Gym.
Notes: The session is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m..
Math Circle: A program for students in grades 4–5 to engage in mathematical games and puzzles.
Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.
Notes: The program runs from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m..
Bayonne
Special Meeting of the City of Bayonne Planning Board: A public hearing where formal action will be taken on city planning matters.
Location: Dorothy E. Harrington Municipal Council Chambers, 630 Avenue C.
Notes: The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m..
Secaucus
Reading Buddies: A reading activity.
Location: Secaucus Public Library and Business Resource Center Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard.
Notes: The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and repeats monthly.
Bingo for Kids: A bingo game for children where players can win prizes.
Location: Secaucus Public Library Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard.
Notes: The game starts at 6:00 p.m. and is held monthly.
Santa’s North Pole Picture Moments: An opportunity to take pictures with Santa.
Location: Whitechapel Projects.
Notes: This event costs $10 and is scheduled for 4:00 p.m..