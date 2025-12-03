Events for Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Better to know today what you might want to do tomorrow

Jersey City

29th Annual Toy Drive Donations: This is a donation drive accepting new, unwrapped toys for children.

Location: Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.

Notes: This is the second day of the event.



Romania Flag Raising Ceremony: A ceremony celebrating Romanian culture.

Location: Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.

Notes: The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..



General Trivia Night: A team-based trivia competition covering a variety of topics like movies, sports, and pop culture.

Location: Tapville Social, 30 Mall Drive West.

Notes: The trivia starts at 7:00 p.m. and repeats weekly.



Club Meeting at Legends FC: Legends FC is a club offering soccer training and games.

Location: Legends FC, 130 Newark Ave.

Notes: The event may be an internal meeting for the club.



Bi-Monthly Trivia at The Hutton: A trivia competition where you can join a team or be grouped with other players.

Location: The Hutton Restaurant and Bar, 225 Hutton Street.

Notes: This event begins at 7:00 p.m..



Hoboken

Women Entrepreneurs Networking Meetup: A networking walk and coffee meetup for women entrepreneurs.

Location: Little City Books, 100 Bloomfield Street.

Notes: This meetup is also being promoted on Eventbrite.



Art with Liz: Lecture and Workshop: A weekly series featuring a lecture on an artist, followed by a free workshop.

Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.

Notes: The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is available both in-person and online.



What’s New Book Group: A monthly discussion group focused on popular new book releases.

Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.

Notes: This session will discuss Time of the Child by Kate Niall.



Youth Wrestling: A youth wrestling session.

Location: Edge Wrestling Gym.

Notes: The session is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m..



Math Circle: A program for students in grades 4–5 to engage in mathematical games and puzzles.

Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.

Notes: The program runs from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m..



Bayonne

Special Meeting of the City of Bayonne Planning Board: A public hearing where formal action will be taken on city planning matters.

Location: Dorothy E. Harrington Municipal Council Chambers, 630 Avenue C.

Notes: The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m..



Secaucus

Reading Buddies: A reading activity.

Location: Secaucus Public Library and Business Resource Center Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard.

Notes: The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and repeats monthly.



Bingo for Kids: A bingo game for children where players can win prizes.

Location: Secaucus Public Library Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard.

Notes: The game starts at 6:00 p.m. and is held monthly.



Santa’s North Pole Picture Moments: An opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

Location: Whitechapel Projects.

Notes: This event costs $10 and is scheduled for 4:00 p.m..