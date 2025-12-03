General

Events for Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Better to know today what you might want to do tomorrow

Jersey City
29th Annual Toy Drive Donations: This is a donation drive accepting new, unwrapped toys for children.
Location: Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.
Notes: This is the second day of the event.

Romania Flag Raising Ceremony: A ceremony celebrating Romanian culture.
Location: Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.
Notes: The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..

General Trivia Night: A team-based trivia competition covering a variety of topics like movies, sports, and pop culture.
Location: Tapville Social, 30 Mall Drive West.
Notes: The trivia starts at 7:00 p.m. and repeats weekly.

Club Meeting at Legends FC: Legends FC is a club offering soccer training and games.
Location: Legends FC, 130 Newark Ave.
Notes: The event may be an internal meeting for the club.

Bi-Monthly Trivia at The Hutton: A trivia competition where you can join a team or be grouped with other players.
Location: The Hutton Restaurant and Bar, 225 Hutton Street.
Notes: This event begins at 7:00 p.m..

Hoboken
Women Entrepreneurs Networking Meetup: A networking walk and coffee meetup for women entrepreneurs.
Location: Little City Books, 100 Bloomfield Street.
Notes: This meetup is also being promoted on Eventbrite.

Art with Liz: Lecture and Workshop: A weekly series featuring a lecture on an artist, followed by a free workshop.
Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.
Notes: The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is available both in-person and online.

What’s New Book Group: A monthly discussion group focused on popular new book releases.
Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.
Notes: This session will discuss Time of the Child by Kate Niall.

Youth Wrestling: A youth wrestling session.
Location: Edge Wrestling Gym.
Notes: The session is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m..

Math Circle: A program for students in grades 4–5 to engage in mathematical games and puzzles.
Location: Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue.
Notes: The program runs from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m..

Bayonne
Special Meeting of the City of Bayonne Planning Board: A public hearing where formal action will be taken on city planning matters.
Location: Dorothy E. Harrington Municipal Council Chambers, 630 Avenue C.
Notes: The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m..

Secaucus
Reading Buddies: A reading activity.
Location: Secaucus Public Library and Business Resource Center Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard.
Notes: The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and repeats monthly.

Bingo for Kids: A bingo game for children where players can win prizes.
Location: Secaucus Public Library Annex, 1007 Riverside Station Boulevard.
Notes: The game starts at 6:00 p.m. and is held monthly.

Santa’s North Pole Picture Moments: An opportunity to take pictures with Santa.
Location: Whitechapel Projects.
Notes: This event costs $10 and is scheduled for 4:00 p.m..