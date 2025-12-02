Events for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025 in Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Events a day ahead, so you can plan for tomorrow

Jersey City

December 2nd, 2025, Jersey City Election for Mayor and City Council Run-off between James Solomon and Jim McGreevey and their slate of candidates .



Holiday Celebrations in Downtown Jersey City: The Historic Downtown Special Improvement District is hosting a holiday event in the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Mall. It includes a Christmas tree and Menorah lighting, music, a bounce house, and caroling.

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

LaKoet & Co., 2nd floor, 160 Newark Avenue

