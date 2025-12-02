General, Local Events

Events for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025 in Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Events a day ahead, so you can plan for tomorrow

Jersey City

DEC.2 2025 Election Day in New Jersey Polls Open to 8pm

December 2nd, 2025, Jersey City Election for Mayor and City Council Run-off between James Solomon and Jim McGreevey and their slate of candidates .

Holiday Celebrations in Downtown Jersey City: The Historic Downtown Special Improvement District is hosting a holiday event in the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Mall. It includes a Christmas tree and Menorah lighting, music, a bounce house, and caroling.
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
LaKoet & Co., 2nd floor, 160 Newark Avenue

