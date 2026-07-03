Hoboken Events for Saturday, July 4th, 2026 and Sunday, July 5th, 2026

Saturday, July 4th Events

The Light Group’s 4th of July Party

Time: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Location: Pier A Park, 100 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken, NJ

Details: A free, family-friendly waterfront celebration featuring live music, local craft and food vendors, drinks, and programming for all ages. Pier A offers clear views of the Hudson River before the evening fireworks. [1]

Pier 13 4th of July Celebration

Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Pier 13, 1301 Sinatra Drive North, Hoboken, NJ

Details: An outdoor waterfront celebration with live DJs, a wide variety of food trucks, drinks, and prime viewing spots for the evening fireworks over the Hudson. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. [1, 2]

Stars, Stripes & Sails: Pier 14 Viewing Party

Time: 8:30 AM

Location: Hoboken 14th Street Pier, 1 14th Street, Hoboken, NJ

Details: A ticketed fundraiser event hosted by the Hoboken Historical Museum. This morning, family-friendly event provides premium viewing of the Sail4th 250 Parade of Ships, an international flotilla of tall ships sailing up the Hudson River to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. [1]

Official Hoboken 4th of July Bar Crawl

Time: 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Starts at Birch Hoboken, 92 River Street, Hoboken, NJ

Details: A massive Independence Day bar crawl taking over downtown Hoboken. Tickets include entry to participating venues, thematic red, white, and blue drink specials, live DJs, giveaways, and access to a free after-party. 21+ only. [1, 2]

Perreo Primero: 4th of July Reggaeton Party

Time: 10:00 PM

Location: Birch Hoboken, 92 River Street, Hoboken, NJ

Details: An indoor, high-energy holiday nightlife event featuring non-stop reggaeton and perreo music. [1]

Storytime with Laura

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Little City Books, 100 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ

Details: A morning indoor story time session tailored for young families and children. Entry fee is $10. [1]

Sunday, July 5th Events