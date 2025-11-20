Thursday, November 20, 2025 Barsky Annex Debut of New exhibition by Scott Harbison

A quick note because something special is happening tonight at the Barsky Annex.

Barksy’s is debuting a brand-new exhibition by Scott Harbison, one of the most rapidly collectible artists in the area. His bold, character-driven works have been gaining real momentum among collectors – and tonight is your chance to preview the newest pieces first, meet Scott in person, and feel the energy behind the work.

This new series is electric: raw gesture, emotional intensity, and a whimsical cast of creatures expressed through a visual language that is unmistakably his.

Meet the Artist: Scott Harbison

Tonight, 6 – 9 PM

Barsky Annex – 46 Newark Street, Hoboken

Free to view, space is limited

Stop in, enjoy a relaxed evening with the artist, and get first access to the work.