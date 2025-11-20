Thursday, November 20, 2025 Barsky Annex Debut of New exhibition by Scott Harbison

A quick note because something special is happening tonight at the Barsky Annex.
Barksy’s is debuting a brand-new exhibition by Scott Harbison, one of the most rapidly collectible artists in the area. His bold, character-driven works have been gaining real momentum among collectors – and tonight is your chance to preview the newest pieces first, meet Scott in person, and feel the energy behind the work.
This new series is electric: raw gesture, emotional intensity, and a whimsical cast of creatures expressed through a visual language that is unmistakably his.
Meet the Artist: Scott Harbison
Tonight, 6 – 9 PM
Barsky Annex – 46 Newark Street, Hoboken
Free to view, space is limited
Stop in, enjoy a relaxed evening with the artist, and get first access to the work.
|About the ArtistScott Harbison is a self-taught artist based in Jersey City, known for his bold, whimsical, character-driven paintings. Raised in northern New Jersey, he grew up sketching and getting lost in cartoons – early influences that shaped the playful, off-kilter world found in his work today.
As a teenager, Scott poured his creative energy into music, fronting punk bands and performing at iconic New York venues like Max’s Kansas City and CBGB’s. That raw, expressive spirit now runs through his paintings: loose gestures, quirky figures, and a visual language that feels spontaneous and alive.
Scott returned to painting full-time in 2018, developing a steady, instinctive practice where creatures and characters emerge quickly from bold lines and immediate mark-making. His figures often feel mid-gesture or mid-story, inviting viewers into a world that is humorous, emotional, and slightly surreal.
.
His work has been exhibited at Akwaaba Gallery in Newark, Gallery Lucida in Redbank, Ivy Brown Gallery in Manhattan, Barsky Gallery in Hoboken, and various other contemporary spaces throughout the tri-state area. In 2022, he completed a residency at ESKFF/Mana Contemporary.Scott now lives and works in Jersey City. His newest work is available through Barsky Gallery
.About Barsky AnnexBarsky Annex is a satellite exhibition space of Hoboken’s Barsky Gallery, dedicated to supporting local artists through solo exhibitions. Located on a highly trafficked street near Hoboken’s transportation hub, the Annex provides a platform for fresh, experimental, and boundary-pushing work, fostering connections between New Jersey artists and the local community.For more information about the exhibition or the Meet the Artist event, please contact Barsky Gallery at hello@barskygallery.com.