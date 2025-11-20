Hoboken Historical Museum Presents, Hoboken Talks, with Joe Pantoliano interviewed by Daughter Daniella Pantoliano

Thursday, November 20th, 2025 Join the Hoboken Historical Museum virtually at 7 PM when Joe Pantoliano sits down with his daughter, Daniella Pantoliano, for our their next episode of Hoboken Talks!

Joe Pantoliano is a beloved and renowned American actor of the screen and stage. He has over 200 credits to his name. On the big screen, Joe is known for his roles in such films as “The Goonies,” “La Bamba,” “The Fugitive,” “The Matrix,” “Memento,” and the “Bad Boys” trilogy. Joe has also appeared on numerous television series over the years, including “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue,” “The Sopranos,” and “Sense8.”

Some of his best career roles include Ralph Cifaretto on The Sopranos, Bob Keane in La Bamba, Cypher in The Matrix, Teddy in Memento, Francis Fratelli in The Goonies, Guido “the Killer Pimp” in Risky Business and Jennifer Tilly’s violent mobster boyfriend Caesar in Bound. He also played Deputy U.S. Marshal Cosmo Renfro in both The Fugitive and U.S. Marshals.

?Joe won an Emmy in 2003 for Best Supporting Actor for his work on The Sopranos. He was also recently nominated for an Emmy as an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us.

He is often referred to as “Joey Pants,” because of the difficulty some people have pronouncing his Italian surname Pantoliano.

Joe was born on September 12, 1951, in Hoboken, New Jersey, to Italian-American parents Dominic and Mary. His father was a factory foreman and hearse driver, while his mother was a seamstress and bookie.

As a youth, Joe moved with his family to the New Jersey borough of Cliffside Park, where he went to Cliffside Park High School. Later, he studied at the performing arts organization HB Studio in New York City.

Joe will be interviewed by his daughter Daniella, a Hoboken girl who was raised on her Dad’s tales of growing up here. Daniella is now proud to call Hoboken home for over a decade. She serves as a teacher at a local school, the Hugs and Bugs Club.

We are very excited for this episode. Please tune in on November 20th