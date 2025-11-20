Local Events

Friday, November 21,2025 Events for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, Secaucus

Publishing one day ahead to give you time to decide where to go

Jersey City

Jersey City Weekly Bar Crawl at Boots & Bones (116 Newark Avenue): A social event visiting multiple bars, starting at 4:00 PM.

Dorit Chrysler at Monty Hall (43 Montgomery Street): A theremin performance or workshop at 7:00 PM.

The Last Waltz at White Eagle Hall (337 Newark Avenue): A night of music recreating The Band’s iconic concert, starting at 8:00 PM.

Laugh Tour at The Laugh Tour Comedy Club (555 Washington Boulevard): A stand-up comedy show at 7:30 PM.

BIPOC Social- Global Music Series: Brent Birckhead Jazz (location unspecified within JC) at 7:30 PM. 

Hoboken

Yoga Story Time at the Hoboken Public Library (500 Park Avenue): An interactive session incorporating yoga for young children at 10:30 AM.

Crafternoons at the Hoboken Public Library (Little Library location): An afternoon of fun, games, and crafting activities at 3:00 PM.

Storytime STEAM Club at the Hoboken Public Library: A meetup designed to encourage early literacy, curiosity, and collaborative learning at 3:30 PM.

The Next Stop: Open Mic (location unspecified) at 5:00 PM.

Cocktails For A Cause 2025 (33 Newark St) at 8:00 PM.

Live Music @ Pig & Parrotat 9:00 PM.77

Live Music @ Willie McBride’s 616 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Community Food Distribution at the Hoboken Community Center (1301 Washington St), Multi-Service Center (124 Grand St), and Hoboken Housing Authority (221 Jackson St) from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. 

Bayonne 

Caregiver and Me Pilates Class (location unspecified, likely a community center) at 10:30 AM.

Gallagher performing at Buttero’s (location unspecified within Bayonne) at 9:00 PM. 