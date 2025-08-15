The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is looking to hire several General Maintainers – NJ Locations

The Port Authority of NY & NJ is seeking to fill skilled-trade General Maintainers in our New Jersey Facilities. The General Maintainer position is often the entry point for many maintenance career paths at the Port Authority.

General Maintainers are general laborers who are responsible for a variety of manual and semi-skilled construction trades. General Maintainers will carry out critical maintenance work that enables our facilities to remain safe and operational for the traveling public.

Current openings for the Temporary General Maintainer are seasonal positions with an end date in mid-April. Temporary General Maintainers have the potential to extend beyond the snow season based on the availability of openings and performance.

Note: This recruitment is currently only for our NJ side Port Authority locations. Candidates will need to be open to working at NJ facility locations.

Responsibilities

General Maintainers perform work that typically requires the knowledge of the following trade fields:

Carpentry

Landscaping

Painting

Paving

Roofing

Snow removal for commercial property

Gardening

Structural and mechanical maintenance

Knowledge of materials, tools, blueprint reading and equipment of these trades

General Maintainers work a 40-hour week, which includes rotating shifts, nights, weekends, holidays, during inclement weather and overtime as needed.

Minimum Qualifications

High School Diploma or GED from an accredited institution.

Two (2) years of journey-level work experience in the building construction, general laborer fields.

Valid driver license with the ability to obtain a Commercial Driver License (CDL) Class B permit before the first day of work.

This job posting is for external candidates only; all employees must apply through the internal process.

Applicants should refer to the following website for further information on obtaining a CDL and medical clearance for CDL licensing:

New Jersey – http://www.state.nj.us/mvc/dri vertopics/cdl.htm OR

New York – https://dmv.ny.gov/or g/get-cdl

Selected candidates will be subject to a comprehensive background check and will be asked to provide copies of the required licenses for verification.