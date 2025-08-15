Bayonne Chamber of Commerce 9th Annual Peninsula Gala

An Evening Spent in Celebration of Local Businesses

Thursday, September 18th, 2025 6 PM-10 PM

Chandelier Catering 1081 Broadway, Bayonne, New Jersey

Dinner, Dancing, Open Bar, and Venetian Hour

$150 per person

2025 Honorees

Business of the Year-Villa Maria & San Vito

Business People of the Year -Regina & Steve Teitel Elbaum Deli

Dan Kane Legends Award-Leonard Kiczek

Chamber Hall of Fame- Vincent Virga

Community Impact Award-Monique Smith-Andrews

Outstanding Service Award-Bayonne Police Department

Register online by September 4th, 2025

Bayonnechamber.org/events

