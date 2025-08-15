Bayonne Chamber of Commerce 9th Annual Peninsula Gala

An Evening Spent in Celebration of Local Businesses
Thursday, September 18th, 2025 6 PM-10 PM
Chandelier Catering 1081 Broadway, Bayonne, New Jersey
Dinner, Dancing, Open Bar, and Venetian Hour
$150 per person
2025 Honorees
Business of the Year-Villa Maria & San Vito
Business People of the Year -Regina & Steve Teitel Elbaum Deli
Dan Kane Legends Award-Leonard Kiczek
Chamber Hall of Fame- Vincent Virga
Community Impact Award-Monique Smith-Andrews
Outstanding Service Award-Bayonne Police Department
Register online by September 4th, 2025