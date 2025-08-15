Bayonne:  Backpack donations to needy Bayonne students from Veolia Water and the Shauger Group

Backpack donations for Bayonne children in need: The Shauger Group and Veolia Water have donated 75 backpacks to the Bayonne Board of Education. The backpacks are filled with school supplies. They will be distributed to needy children. Pictured left to right: John Libitz, Program Manager, Veolia Water; Dr. Dennis Degnan, Assistant Superintendent, Curriculum and Instruction, Federal and State Programs, Bayonne Board of Education; Kim DeMedici, Supervisor, Special Services, Bayonne Board of Education; Suzanne Cavanaugh, Director of the Department of Municipal Services, City of Bayonne; and Donald Shauger, Executive Vice President, the Shauger Group. Veolia Water manages Bayonne’s water-sewer utility. The Shauger Group works in construction, maintenance, and underground utilities.