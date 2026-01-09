The Photography of Stephen A. Mack

River View Observer Photographer to Publish Photos in Upcoming Issues in 2026

The River View Observer announced in its December 1, 2025, issue that, starting January 1, 2026, within each issue of our 2026 issues, we will showcase a photo taken by Stephen A. Mack, our part-time River View photographer for the past 15 years.

Stephen A Mack’s Photo that appeared in 9/11 Pre-screening Booklet





We thought the best way to kick off Mack’s photo series was by placing him as our January 1st, 2026, cover story, or rather a story in pictures.

Mack has been involved with photography for over 30 years, a love for taking photos began early in his life, what made him serious about his love for photography was when an old girlfriend entered a picture of Mack’s in Long Beach Island’s photo contest without Mack’s permission, he won, only to find out when he received a $100 check in the mail as the first place winner.

