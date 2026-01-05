Events for Tuesday, January 6th, 2026 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, Secaucus and Kearny

Jersey City

Museum of Jersey City / HCCC 50 Year Exhibit Celebration

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

The Museum of Jersey City, 161 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ (located on the HCCC Campus)





Hoboken

Magic the Gathering

5:00 PM

Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ

An evening social event for all experience levels to play the collectible card game. You can bring your own deck or borrow one from the library.



General Knowledge Trivia

7:30 PM

Farside Tavern, 531 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ

Test your knowledge in five rounds of general trivia for a chance to win prizes. Arrive at least 30 minutes early to secure a table.



Bayonne

BBOED Organization Meeting

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Nicholas Oresko School



Secaucus

Mayor & Council Caucus Meeting

5:00 PM

Location: Town Hall

Drop-in Crochet for Adults

6:00 PM

Location: Secaucus Public Library and Business Resource Center, 1379 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ

A hands-on session for adults to learn and practice crochet skills.



Mayor & Council Meeting

7:00 PM

Town Hall



Nearby Areas

At The Table: A Founder Dinner Series (Kearny)

7:00 PM

Hudson Kitchen, Suite #150, 9 Basin Drive, Kearny, NJ

An intimate and curated dinner focused on connection and shared insights.