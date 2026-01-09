Local Events

Local Events for Saturday, January 10 and Sunday, January 11th, 2026, Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Glenn Roberts ‘Cranked Up’ Country Duo
Boot Barn, 749 NJ-440, Jersey City, NJ.
11:00 AM.
A high-energy country music performance featuring hits from popular artists.


In Her Footsteps: A Celebration of Women in History
Museum of Jersey City History, 298 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ.
1:00 PM.
An immersive multimedia experience where guests interact with actors portraying significant historical women.

SaturSlay Brunch at Six26
Six26 – Lounge and Rooftop, 128 Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, NJ.
2:00 PM.
A monthly adult-themed brunch event featuring a drag show hosted by Stella Luna.

Strange World of Reptiles
Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ.
2:30 PM.
An educational event to learn about rescued reptiles from experts.

Jersey City Weekly Bar Crawl
BOOTS & BONES, 116 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ.
4:00 PM.
A weekly social gathering involving visiting multiple bars in Jersey City.

Awaken Jersey City Open Mic
VIP Restaurant JSQ – Barshay’s, 175 Sip Avenue, Jersey City, NJ.
7:00 PM.
An open mic night for music, spoken word, and all kinds of talent ($10 entry fee).

Don Dixon Performance
503 Social Club, 503 3rd Street, Hoboken, NJ.
7:30 PM.
A rare solo acoustic performance by the renowned songwriter and producer. BYOB is permitted.

Loser’s Lounge at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ.
8:00 PM.
A performance celebrating the music of David Bowie, with attendees encouraged to dress in Bowie style.

Embers The Band Live
Location: Willie McBride’s, 616 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ.
Time: 10:00 PM.
Details: A high-energy live music performance with a state-of-the-art light and sound show.

Sunday, January 11, 2026
Jersey City Connects Networking Event
Ascent, 500 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City, NJ.
11:00 AM.
A Sunday morning networking event aimed at creatives.

Reading of Crosby’s Crossing: A Tail of Life After Death
Check local listings, likely in Hoboken/Jersey City area
11:00 AM.
A reading of a book.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Grateful Dead + More for Kids
White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ.
12:00 PM (doors open at 11:00 AM).
A family concert series allowing kids to enjoy classic rock music (Note: one source indicates this may be an 18+ event; please verify).

TED LYONS “Pigmen Or Mulemen, You Decide” Painting Exhibition
Check local listings, likely in Hoboken/Jersey City area
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM.
A painting exhibition.

Toddler Story Time
Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ.
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM.
Story time for toddlers.

Secaucus

Goal Setting Workshop with Karl Romain
Secaucus Public Library and Business Resource Center, 1379 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ.
11:00 AM.
A workshop focused on goal setting, led by Karl Romain.

New York Got Sole (Sneaker Event)
Meadowlands Exposition Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ.
12:00 PM.
A major sneaker event hosted by Fat Joe and Nigel Sylvester.