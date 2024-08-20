The Mercy House Gives Away 500+ Backpacks, and School Supplies to Children in Need

Mercy House Director Cheryl A. Riley (right) joined staff and volunteers in handing out over 300 backpacks to families in need during The Mercy House’s annual Back-to-School Giveaway at its Newark location on August 13, 2024. (Photo by Archdiocese of Newark/Sean Quinn)

Ahead of the rapidly approaching school year, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Mercy House distributed over 500 new backpacks filled with school supplies during its annual Back-to-School Giveaway at locations in Newark, Jersey City, and Elizabeth this month.

More than 300 backpacks were handed out in Newark on August 13, while approximately 100 were given away in both Jersey City on August 15 and Elizabeth on August 16. The backpacks came in a variety of colors, so each child went home with a design they liked. They were also stuffed with classroom essentials, from pencils to crayons to glue sticks.

“The Mercy House lives out the Catholic Church’s mission to help everyone in need. In this case, we knew families desperately needed items they couldn’t afford for the new school year, so we made sure they got everything and then some,” said Cheryl A. Riley, director of The Mercy House, who credited archdiocesan parishes and a few outside organizations with donating the school supplies. “Nothing beats putting smiles on children’s faces, and that’s what we did at this giveaway.”

While picking up classroom essentials, families at the giveaway also received free cups of Italian ice, and several families won prizes raffled at each site. The donated prizes and gifts included dolls, trucks, and water toys.

Founded in 2018, The Mercy House provides nonperishable food, clothing, baby supplies, furniture, and help finding work and housing for anyone in need. Its three locations in Newark, Jersey City, and Elizabeth each serve roughly 300 people weekly. If you would like to volunteer or donate, contact Cheryl A. Riley at [email protected]. For more information, visit www.rcan.org/mercy-house/.

