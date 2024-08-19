Inserra Supermarkets Presents $109,356 Check to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation at their Shoprite Jersey City

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Diabetes Research Institute Awards Trophy To ShopRite of Jersey City

Michael Burton, CEO, Diabetes Research Institute, Tom Karlya, Senior Vice President, Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, Lawrence Inserra Jr., Chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.

Lindsey Inserra, Vice President of Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. Jim Dorey, President of Inserra Supermarkets, Inc., Peter Cavo, General Manager of Inserra Supermarkets, ShopRite of Jersey City

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 2:30pm

ShopRite of Jersey City 400 Louis Marin Blvd.

Jersey City, NJ

Inserra Supermarkets will present the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) with a donation of $109,356 generated from the company’s June “Dollars Against Diabetes” (DAD) fundraiser at all the company’s stores, including its 23 ShopRite stores in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and Rockland County, NY, and PriceRite Marketplaces in Garfield and Paterson, New Jersey. All money raised directly supports innovative research for the cure at the Diabetes Research Institute.