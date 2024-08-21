Hudson County Community College Partners with Hudson County Economic Development Corporation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation to Announce New Small Business Internship Program

The program offers businesses support and student interns.

Caption: Members of the Hudson County Community College-Hudson County Economic Development Corp. Internship Program Team, from left: (front row) Rosennies Feliz, HCEDC Marketing, Communications and Program Coordinator; Lori Margolin, HCCC Associate Vice President for Continuing Education and Workforce Development; Haya Almahdy, HCCC Student Intern; Alejandro Fuenmayor, Owner, Cavany Foods; Alka Kustagi, AIA, Owner, CHB Interiors;

Dr. Christopher Reber, HCCC President; Michelle Richardson, HCEDC Executive Director; (back row) Elise White, SRL Enterprises President and Managing Member; Natalie Brown, HCCC Internship Coordinator; Mina Abdelmaseeh, HCCC Student Intern; and Destiny Knowles, HCCC Student Intern.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC), in collaboration with Hudson County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC), announced a new internship program that matches Hudson County businesses with HCCC students. The HCEDC – HCCC Internship Program is supported by a grant to HCEDC by the Citizens Philanthropic Foundation that funds stipends for participating students.