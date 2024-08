The newest series of Westerns by Dusty Saddle Publishing is a genre-expanding, steam-punk universe of action and suspense interwoven with moral ambiguities, cultural allegories, and a dash of political satire.

To top it off, the author of these fatalistic yarns hails from a land far from America’s former frontier, Jersey City – Timothy Herrick – believed to be the only New Jersey author in the Dusty Saddle roster, the largest Western Fiction publisher in the industry.