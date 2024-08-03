Saints In The City to Play in Summer Sounds

Concert on Wednesday, August 7

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Saints In The City, will play in Bayonne’s Summer Sounds by the Bay concert series on Wednesday, August 7, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. Saints In The City is not just a tribute band. It is a passionate and authentic celebration of the music and spirit of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. With a dedicated group of musicians and a frontman who channels the energy and charisma of The Boss himself, the Saints recreate the classic Springsteen concert experience for fans old and new.

The concert will take place at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The concert site is located below the foot of West 16th Street, between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The number of chairs available in the park is limited. The Recreation Division suggests that members of the audience bring their own chairs.

On music days during the summer concert season, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance.

For more information about the concerts, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129, or email [email protected].