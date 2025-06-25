The Beginnings, A Chicago Tribute Band, Will Perform in Summer Sounds Concert on Wednesday, June 25

Bayonne’s Lower Level of DiDomenico 16th Street Park off Avenue A

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that The Beginnings, a Chicago tribute band, will present hit songs from the 1970s and 1980s in the Summer Sounds by the Bay concert on Wednesday, June 25, at 7:00 p.m. The group performs in Chicago’s original, classic-era, seven-piece configuration, without the aid of backing tracks or additional musicians.

The concert will take place at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The concert site is located below the foot of West 16th Street, between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The Recreation Division encourages audience members to bring their chairs. No chairs will be provided.

On music days during the summer concert season, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance.

For more information about the concerts, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129 or email BAYONNEREC@AOL.COM.